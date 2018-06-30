World
The Price Of A Cup Of Coffee In Venezuela Should Give Any Supporter Of Socialism Second Thoughts
The socialist dictatorship of Venezuela has been in a slow motion free-fall for years. The country and currency are crumbling and the most basic resources are becoming impossible to find. Bloomberg reporter Joe Weisenthal noted today that a cup of coffee now cost $1,000,000 Bolívars — just over $10 in U.S. currency — with rampant inflation.
Incredibly bleak moment milestone for Venezuela. The cost of one cup of coffee just hit 1 million Bolivars. https://t.co/Fbv2NqnAFl pic.twitter.com/LvziiWUynI
— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) June 28, 2018
Coffee is just the tip of the iceberg for problems the socialist country is facing. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
dailycaller.com