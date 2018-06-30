True Pundit

The Price Of A Cup Of Coffee In Venezuela Should Give Any Supporter Of Socialism Second Thoughts

The socialist dictatorship of Venezuela has been in a slow motion free-fall for years. The country and currency are crumbling and the most basic resources are becoming impossible to find.  Bloomberg reporter Joe Weisenthal noted today that a cup of coffee now cost $1,000,000 Bolívars — just over $10 in U.S. currency — with rampant inflation.

Coffee is just the tip of the iceberg for problems the socialist country is facing. – READ MORE

