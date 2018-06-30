Uncategorized
Hillary Refuses To Condemn The Left Becoming ‘Uncivil’ — Calls For ‘Strength’ To Resist Trump
Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton rejected calls of civility in a recent interview, calling for “strength and resolve” to resist President Trump.
The Guardian reports that when asked about some on the left becoming “uncivil” recently, she responded:
“‘Oh, give me a break,’ she erupts, eyes widening into indignation. ‘Give me a break! What is more uncivil and cruel than taking children away? It should be met with resolve and strength. And if some of that comes across as a little uncivil, well, children’s lives are at stake; their futures are at stake. That is that ridiculous concept of bothsideism.’” – READ MORE
dailycaller.com