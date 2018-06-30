Actor Billy Eichner: Harass that ‘Monster’ Mitch McConnell at ‘Every Meal’

Comedian Billy Eichner Jumped To Twitter To Call For A Campaign Of Harassment Against Gop Sen. Mitch Mcconnell As The Senate Gears Up For The Coming Debate Over The Next Supreme Court Nomination.

The Funny or Die alum exclaimed that the Republican Majority leader is a “monster” and liberals should “interrupt” his “every meal, and then some.”

“Mitch McConnell is a monster and has always been a monster. We need to give him hell every step of the way. Interrupt every meal, and then some,” Eichner tweeted on June 28.

Mitch McConnell is a monster and has always been a monster. We need to give him hell every step of the way. Interrupt every meal, and then some. https://t.co/WCelWave6U — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 28, 2018

Eichner was responding to McConnell’s announcement that he intends to immediately guide the Senate through its duty to “advise and consent” with President Donald Trump over his next pick for the Supreme Court now that Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1