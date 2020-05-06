‘The Price Is Right’ Will Feature Drag Queen Raising Money For Planned Parenthood

Next week, a prime-time special version of the iconic game show “The Price Is Right” will air featuring drag queen RuPaul playing to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

The show will air on May 11 with host Drew Carey. Broadway World reported, “Since 2009, RuPaul has executive produced and hosted the reality competition series ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ which airs on VH1, for which he received six Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. RuPaul is the most commercially successful drag queen of all time, and in 2017 he was included in the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.”

Deadline added, “CBS aired two The Price Is Right at Night specials in December which proved to be ratings winners. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Justin Melnick and Dita the dog from the CBS action drama SEAL Team appeared on the special and became the most-watched entertainment program of its night wile Seth Rogen was chosen to ‘come on down’ and his episode became the top broadcast of the night in viewers and all key demos.”

Life News pointed out that in 2017, RuPaul told Marie Claire magazine that his mother used to work at Planned Parenthood, stating, “Women in our culture have been so marginalized and so really beaten down. We live in a masculine-dominated culture. How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous! Outrageous. As a human, that is a big issue for me that really strikes a chord.” – READ MORE

