House GOP says Schiff is ‘blocking’ release of Russia probe transcripts, demands access

Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees are accusing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of “blocking” Russia probe transcripts and are demanding access to the materials, Fox News has learned.

Fox News obtained a letter penned by House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and signed by nearly two dozen House Republicans, calling for access to interview transcripts and other material obtained during the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia probe.

The letter, directed to Schiff, D-Calif., and committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., referenced the panel’s investigation into “Russian active measures to influence the 2016 presidential election, including whether individuals associated with the presidential campaigns worked with Russia,” which began in January 2017.

The committee “after interviewing 73 individuals and reviewing over 300,000 documents” issued a report in 2018 revealing that “the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia,” it states. It adds that the committee voted in September 2018 to release “53 transcripts.”

“We understand now that Chairman Schiff is blocking the release of these transcripts,” they wrote. “This news, if accurate, is disturbing—especially in light of Chairman Schiff’s cries in 2019 for transparency regarding allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --