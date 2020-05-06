Michelle Obama Says She Was Insulted By Low Voter Turnout In 2016: It Was ‘A Slap In The Face’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is headlining a major push to increase voter turnout for the 2020 presidential election — a cause she says she embraced after seeing a major drop off in interest in voting in 2016.

“I understand the people who voted for Trump,” Obama says. “The people who didn’t vote at all, the young people, the women, that’s when you think, man, people think this is a game,” she said. “It wasn’t just in this election. Every midterm. Every time Barack didn’t get the Congress he needed, that was because our folks didn’t show up. After all that work, they just couldn’t be bothered to vote at all. That’s my trauma.”

“It takes some energy to go high, and we were exhausted from it. Because when you are the first black anything,” Obama says.

“So the day I left the White House and I write about how painful it was to sit on that stage,” Obama added, referring to her required presence at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. “A lot of our folks didn’t vote. It was almost like a slap in the face.” – READ MORE

