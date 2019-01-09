‘The President Is Right’: Former Border Patrol Chief Under Obama Says Walls ‘Absolutely Work’

The chief of U.S. Border Patrol during Barack Obama’s presidency said Monday that President Trump is right in his view that border walls are effective.

Mark Morgan said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that walls “absolutely work” and that there is no real argument against building and implementing one.

He added that although he was removed from his position by President Trump’s administration, Trump’s stance on border security makes sense.

“The president is right. … That’s based on historical data and facts that can be proven,” Morgan said.

He said that opponents of a border wall are looking to make a political point.

"I cannot think of a legitimate argument why anyone would not support the wall as part of a multi-layered border security issue," noting his experience with the FBI in Texas.