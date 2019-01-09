Kevin Spacey pulled over for speeding after sexual assault arraignment

Kevin Spacey was pulled over for speeding on Monday afternoon, hours after he pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

Spacey, 59, was allegedly speeding after leaving Reagan National Airport in Virginia, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to Fox News.

Kevin Spacey Pulled Over for Speeding On Way Home from Court Hearing https://t.co/lVroVLDFvy — TMZ (@TMZ) January 7, 2019

The former "House of Cards" star was given a verbal warning and "continued on his way without any further incident," spokesperson Athena Hernandez said.