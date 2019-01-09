‘Same People Who Claim There Isn’t a Crisis’ at the Border Also ‘Claimed There Wasn’t a Caravan’

Former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting Director Thomas Homan (shown above left) said Monday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that the “same people” who “claim there isn’t a crisis at the border” and scoff at the idea of a security wall are the same people who “claimed there wasn’t a caravan” barreling toward the U.S.

“There was,” he added bluntly.

Thousands of migrants with a Central American caravan trekked toward the U.S. late last year, thus prompting more urgency in securing border wall funding.

But many mainstream media members and Democrats greatly dismissed the caravan concern or downplayed its significance.

“The same people who claim there isn’t a crisis on the border claimed there wasn’t a caravan. And we found out differently, didn’t we?” Homan told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “There’s a crisis on the border. Two children have died.”

“If they would have stuck with what President Trump wanted — come to the port of entry, claim asylum — these two children would be alive today because they wouldn’t have had to cross between ports of entry,” Homan said.- READ MORE