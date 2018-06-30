The Number Of Dems Who Want Hillary To Run In 2020 Should Make All Trump Supporters Cheer

The 2020 presidential election is more than two years away, yet the jockeying for frontrunner status among Democrats is well underway.

Yahoo News released new polling from Harvard Thursday that indicated that former Vice President Joe Biden is the early frontrunner for the Democrat nomination to go against Trump. 32% of those polled preferred Biden in a head to head match-up with Trump.

However, the polling also found that a surprising 18% of Democrats would favor a rematch of 2016. Hillary Clinton edged her way into the runner-up slot. Clinton’s 2016 upset at the hands of Trump was perhaps the most stunning election loss in the modern era. – READ MORE

