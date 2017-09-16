The NFL Is Seriously Concerned With Empty Stadiums

FOLLOW US!



Week 1 of the NFL season had plenty of important stories worth following, but maybe the most entertaining was the mostly empty stadiums in Los Angeles and Santa Clara. Both the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers had sparse crowds for their home openers, and that has not gone unnoticed by the NFL.

Ian Rapoport‘s report (try and say that fast five times) above shows that the league is clearly worried about the optics of half-filled stadiums. And they should be. It’s embarrassing for the league.

This is what the 49ers crowd looked like at the start of the second half in Week 1:

Second half kickoff pic.twitter.com/sEQgbtfJIq — Ann Killion (@annkillion) September 10, 2017

– READ MORE