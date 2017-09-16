True Pundit

The NFL Is Seriously Concerned With Empty Stadiums

Posted on
Week 1 of the NFL season had plenty of important stories worth following, but maybe the most entertaining was the mostly empty stadiums in Los Angeles and Santa Clara. Both the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers had sparse crowds for their home openers, and that has not gone unnoticed by the NFL.

Ian Rapoport‘s report (try and say that fast five times) above shows that the league is clearly worried about the optics of half-filled stadiums. And they should be. It’s embarrassing for the league.

This is what the 49ers crowd looked like at the start of the second half in Week 1:

Empty stadiums are a problem for the NFL.
  • Some Guy

    We are no longer interested in the NFL.

    Buh bye!

  • RTUT

    People get seriously offended when very wealthy athletes of any color rub lies and anti American crap in their collective faces. Also a guy can still go to a baseball game for about ten or fifteen bucks. In Seattle, it costs $50.00 just to park within a half mile of the field. So when a guy wants to get away and watch sports and gets left wing lies and politics rubbed in his face after paying 50 bucks just for parking he is likely to find something else to do.

  • MaxLecompte

    Amen.

    Thread ended.

  • yurlittledog2

    NFL WHOOOO?????

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    Think about it… Didn’t watch last year due to the actions of some players showing disrespect to America, our flag, our soldiers, American traditions, our police, etc! Until these privileged immature players stop these actions I have no reason to watch any NFL, NBA, WBA, or any other sports on TV or at any stadium! I blame our education system and many parents for not teaching their children right from wrong, and what it means and what it has taken for America to be and stay free! Give that some serious thought…..

  • Pamela

    I don’t watch NFL any more or buy any of the teams swag. Sickened by having the leftist BS shoved at me during games.

  • John Rohnson

    It’s hard to watch guys slowly batter their brains into oblivion. At least that’s my reason. I’m sick of reading about ex NFL players forgetting where their house is or in the case of Junior Seau driving himself off a cliff and then finding out they were suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE.

  • TempoNick

    Keep pushing that SJW narrative while crapping all over Limbaugh wanting to buy ownership in the St. Louis Rams. Keep letting these thugs take a knee while penalizing players who wanted to honor five dead policemen. You earned our hatred.

  • Uncle-Archie

    So true,,thus why I am against the arena.

  • heteroxalstalker

    I love watching the NFL. But they have priced themselves out of my business. For what it costs to take my girl to a three hour game we could spend a weekend in the mountains. As for the rams they get what they deserve. After abandoning their fans in Saint Lois for a larger market, they now have empty stadiums. GOOD! I hope they stay empty.

  • JR

    TOOOOO Expensive…..make the game tickets more affordable……before you even get in the gate you have already 40…$50 just on parking….The average fan can’t afford this.