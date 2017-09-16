Dem Senator: ‘Medicare For All’ Will Fund Abortions

Now that socialist Bernie’s “Medicare for All” proposal has gained steam among senate Democrats, the fight for universal healthcare may become the cause celebre for the 2020 election. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the plan should include funding for abortions, which would effectively make the U.S. taxpayer complicit in the mass slaughtering of unborn babies.

Blumenthal is one of the 15 Democratic senators endorsing Bernie’s healthcare plan and he promises that the plan will eliminate the Hyde Amendment – which bars federal funds for abortion – and various other.

“[T]he women of America … have been denied health care too long because of restrictions like the Hyde Amendment,” Blumenthal told reporters. “Consider the Hyde Amendment history if we pass Medicare for All. And all those other restrictions on reproductive rights.” – READ MORE