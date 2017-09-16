True Pundit

Security

Soldier killed at Fort Bragg was training to be Green Beret

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

FORT BRAGG, N.C. –  A soldier killed in an apparent demolition accident was training to become a Green Beret experienced in handling explosives.

Staff Sgt. Alexander Dalida of Dunstable, Massachusetts, died Thursday at Fort Bragg during training exercises involving demolitions.

Investigators haven’t said whether an explosion caused his death, U.S. Army Special Operations Command Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt said Friday. – READ MORE

Soldier killed at Fort Bragg was training to be Green Beret
Soldier killed at Fort Bragg was training to be Green Beret

A soldier killed during a demolition accident during Green Beret training was learning tasks that included working with explosives.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter