Soldier killed at Fort Bragg was training to be Green Beret

FOLLOW US!



A soldier killed in an apparent demolition accident was training to become a Green Beret experienced in handling explosives.

Staff Sgt. Alexander Dalida of Dunstable, Massachusetts, died Thursday at Fort Bragg during training exercises involving demolitions.

Investigators haven’t said whether an explosion caused his death, U.S. Army Special Operations Command Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt said Friday. – READ MORE