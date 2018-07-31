The New York Times Just Published One Of The Most Racist Articles You’ll Ever Read

A New York Times Report Seemingly Blasts The State Of New Hampshire, As Well As Vermont And Maine, For Being “nearly All White.”

In a piece titled “New Hampshire, 94 Percent White, Asks: How Do You Diversify a Whole State?” the New York Times chronicles the supposed hardships of immigrants who allegedly do not have the “comfort and support of a built-in community” in states like New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine because their populations are too white.

The New York Times interviewed immigrant Catalina Celentano who complained that when she moved to New Hampshire, she could not speak Spanish often because the state was 94 percent white.

“I went from being able to speak Spanish every day to not speaking Spanish at all because there wasn’t anybody to speak Spanish to,” said Mrs. Celentano, who was born in Colombia to a Colombian mother and Hungarian father. “The only person I spoke Spanish with was a cleaning lady and she moved back to Colombia.” [Emphasis added]

New Hampshire, like its neighbors Vermont and Maine, is nearly all white. This has posed an array of problems for new arrivals, who often find themselves isolated and alone, without the comfort and support of a built-in community. [Emphasis added]

It has also posed problems for employers in these states, who find that their homogeneity can be a barrier to recruiting and retaining workers of different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. [Emphasis added] – READ MORE

President Trump ripped what he called “haters in the dying newspaper industry” Sunday after the publisher of The New York Times criticized Trump’s rhetoric as “not just divisive but increasingly dangerous.”

In a rant that took up four separate tweets, the president complained that the media had been “driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

…accurately. 90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low! I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

…and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements – and they will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Trump posted the tweets a few hours after New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger detailed a July 20 meeting between himself and Trump. Sulzberger said Trump’s aides had initially requested the meeting not be made public, but added he decided to comment after Trump discussed it in another Tweet earlier Sunday.

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!” Trump wrote.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1