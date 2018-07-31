Kamala Harris Tweets Out Idiotic Idea To Save Money On Rent. Instead, It Will Simply Raise Rents.

On Sunday, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is undoubtedly running against Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) for the Democratic 2020 nomination, tacked Left again by tweeting out a new proposal for a cash giveaway. What’s the giveaway this time?

Under the Rent Relief Act, anyone who spends more than 30% of their income on rent would be eligible for a federal tax credit. What would you do with that extra money in your pocket? — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2018

Here’s why. Imagine that you spend $3,000 on rent and make $10,000 in gross income per month. Now the government gives you and everybody like you a percentage back on your taxes. This creates additional demand in the housing market, as everyone who is competing to take your apartment offers the landlord that extra cash. So the cost escalates for your apartment. Here’s what you’ll be using that extra money for: rent.- READ MORE

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-ca) Blasted President Donald Trump’s Zero-tolerance Enforcement Policy On Thursday As The “ultimate Act Of Inhumanity” And Claimed Illegal Immigrant Kids At The Border Are The “children Of All Of Us.”

“This is about saying we are a community of people and that the children of any one of us is the children of all of us. These are our children,” Harris told demonstrators who were protesting the separation of families at the border. “That’s who we are… We should each think of them as being our own and we should treat them that way.”

Harris added that the love that a parent has for their child is the “purest form of love” that must be honored, respected, and understood.- READ MORE

