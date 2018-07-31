April Ryan Says Trump Is Trying to Be a ‘Dictator’: ‘Russia and China, That’s What We Are!’ (VIDEO)

CNN analyst April Ryan said last week that President Donald Trump was trying to become a “dictator” and suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was fooling him.

Ryan argued that as Trump saw backlash over his trade policies, he was less able to act like the dictator he wanted to be. “Donald Trump thinks he can do whatever he wants to this world and this nation and it’s not happening,” she said.

“People are rising up, the farmers are rising up, his base. People are saying ‘no more.’ Veterans are not showing up like he wants them to at rallies,” she added. – READ MORE

CNN political analyst April Ryan was called out by her colleagues at the network on Tuesday for spreading false information about President Donald Trump being booed at a White House event celebrating America.

Ryan tweeted: “Breaking: Reporters on the South Lawn have confirmed the @realDonaldTrump was heckled and booed when he came out to celebrate America.”

After being called a cowboys fan after shouting @ POTUS, protestor shouted “let’s hear it for the Eagles!” pic.twitter.com/KtEwAhOj6I — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) June 5, 2018

CNN’s Noah Gray tweeted at Ryan, writing: “This is not true. There was a protester who shouted at Trump and was booed.” – READ MORE

