True Pundit

Politics TV

April Ryan Says Trump Is Trying to Be a ‘Dictator’: ‘Russia and China, That’s What We Are!’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

CNN analyst April Ryan said last week that President Donald Trump was trying to become a “dictator” and suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was fooling him.

Ryan argued that as Trump saw backlash over his trade policies, he was less able to act like the dictator he wanted to be. “Donald Trump thinks he can do whatever he wants to this world and this nation and it’s not happening,” she said.

“People are rising up, the farmers are rising up, his base. People are saying ‘no more.’ Veterans are not showing up like he wants them to at rallies,” she added. – READ MORE

CNN political analyst April Ryan was called out by her colleagues at the network on Tuesday for spreading false information about President Donald Trump being booed at a White House event celebrating America.

Ryan tweeted: “Breaking: Reporters on the South Lawn have confirmed the @realDonaldTrump was heckled and booed when he came out to celebrate America.”

 

CNN’s Noah Gray tweeted at Ryan, writing: “This is not true. There was a protester who shouted at Trump and was booed.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Exasperated April Ryan Says Trump Is Trying to Be a 'Dictator': 'Russia and China, That's What We Are!'
Exasperated April Ryan Says Trump Is Trying to Be a 'Dictator': 'Russia and China, That's What We Are!'

She suggested Putin was "big pimping" Donald Trump.

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: