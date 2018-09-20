‘EMOTIONAL AND PHYSICAL ABUSE’: ELLISON ACCUSER POSTS DOCTOR’S REPORT NAMING CONGRESSMAN AS ALLEGED ABUSER

A 2017 medical document released Wednesday by Karen Monahan said she feared “retribution” if she revealed her allegations of abuse against her former boyfriend, Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison.

Ms. Monahan posted the Minnesota clinic’s write-up from her visit to corroborate her accusations of physical and emotional abuse made public in August, which Mr. Ellison has denied.

“When I post this, it gets deleted every time,” she tweeted.

The document from the Park Nicollet clinic dated Nov. 28, 2017, said she was being treated for anemia and that she attributed it to the stress from her relationship with Mr. Ellison, which he has said ended in 2016.

“She states that she was in a very stressful environment for years, emotional and physical abuse by a partner with whom she is now separated,” said the clinic’s progress notes. “She did not have any physical injuries that required a physical examination in the past.”

The medical report continued, “She identifies the individual she was involved with as congressmen [sic] Ellison, and she is worried about retribution if she identifies him publicly.” – READ MORE