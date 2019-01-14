‘The Most Insulting Thing’: Trump Details His Frustration With the Lack of Evidence From the Russian Investigation (VIDEO)

During an interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday, President Donald Trump spoke out against the lack of evidence for Russian collusion.

A new report from the New York Times claimed Trump is being investigated for working with Russia, which would be a potential national security threat if it is true. However, some are saying the report just revealed how little evidence the investigators had.

Judge Jeanine Pirro: "Are you now, or have you ever worked for Russia, Mr. President?" pic.twitter.com/YqqK5LJL3C — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) January 13, 2019

“I think it’s the most insulting thing I have ever been asked,” Trump said. “I think it’s the most insulting article I’ve ever had written and if you read the article you see that they found absolutely nothing.”

He was also accused by The Washington Post of withholding information about talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But Trump pointed out that having discussions with world leaders is something that is normal and should not be scrutinized.