Vet Denies Demise of GoFundMe Campaign: ‘We’re Going to Build the Wall’

Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee Air Force veteran who started a crowdsourcing campaign to raise money to pay for a border wall, told Breitbart News Saturday media reports the effort has failed are fake news.

The formation of a non-profit announced on Friday is the next step toward putting the more than $20 million Americans have donated to get the project done to use.

Following Kolfage’s announcement about the 501(c)3, We Build The Wall, Inc., the leftist media said all of the money donated to the GoFundMe campaign would be refunded.

In fact, the spokesperson for the fundraising website said that the donations would be automatically refunded if the campaign doesn’t reach its $1 billion goal, unless donors specifically direct their contribution to the new organization.

“The money is not being refunded,” Kolfage told Breitbart News Washington Editor Matt Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday. “I made a promise to everybody if we didn’t hit one billion we would refund the money.”

“I’m giving people the chance to opt out of this and get their money back if they don’t want to move forward in building the wall to protect the American people,” Kolfage said, adding that “100 percent” of the money collected on the GoFundMe site or through the non-profit would go for construction of the wall.

Kolfage said the “dream team” that’s been assembled is working with people on the border to achieve border security that the federal government has failed to put in place.

“We’re going to build the wall mile by mile on private property for half the cost of what the government is currently paying,” Kolfage said. – READ MORE