Bill de Blasio Will Not Rule Out 2020 Presidential Run

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a Sunday interview that he would not rule out a run for the presidency in 2020.

“I never rule things out, because you never know what life brings,” de Blasio told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday’s broadcast of State of the Union.

De Blasio told Tapper he was “focused” on being New York City’s mayor, but also revealed he was eager to leave New York City and take his political message nationwide.

“I’m focused on the job I have but I’ve also been really clear — I’m going to spread this message,” he said.

De Blasio said that the Democratic Party needed to move to the left, and that he needed to be the one to push the party in a more progressive direction.

“There are still a lot of moderate voices in the party that did not learn the lessons of 2016, that are not listening to what people need in this country,” he said. “So I want to push this whole party and I want to inform this debate in this country about the fact that we could go a lot farther, we could be a lot bolder than what we’re doing now.” – READ MORE