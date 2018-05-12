The most important presidential executive order you probably haven’t heard about

President Trump signed what I believe to be one of the most important executive orders of his presidency: Reducing Poverty in America by Promoting Opportunity and Economic Mobility.

Reducing able-bodied adults enrolled in the system will help to ensure that the single mother who truly needs public assistance can get to the front of the line when “life” inevitably happens.

This action lays the foundation for greater reforms throughout government based upon what the administration refers to as the “Nine Principles of Economic mobility.” The overarching goal is to help those Americans who have fallen out of the workforce once again find gainful employment, as well as ensure those who really need assistance are able to receive it.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1