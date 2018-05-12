White House Flack Gidley ‘Tired of Winning’

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley on Thursday described the dramatic scene in the wee hours when a plane carrying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and three freed American prisoners touched down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C.

Gidley, the deputy White House press secretary, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that it was an emotional scene as President Donald Trump greeted the prisoners who had been held in North Korea.

“I was there last night, and I got to see everything,” he said. “And I’m gonna tell you, I am so tired today. You know why I’m tired? I’m tired of winning.”

Gidley mocked critics in the media who spent weeks lambasting Trump for warmongering rhetoric toward North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, only to shift gears and accuse him of going soft on a monstrous dictator.

Gidley referenced predictions that a Trump presidency would mark an end to American partnerships abroad and economic catastrophe. – READ MORE

