The Media’s Marginalization of Kyle Kashuv Shows They Only Take Anti-Gun Parkland Students Seriously

A handful of pro-gun control students from the school have practically become celebrities overnight, including David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and Emma González, who now has over 1.26 million Twitter followers.

While they have made a lot of noise calling the NRA “child murderers”and politicians the association’s “b*tch,” there’s one student in particular who hasn’t gotten much attention from the media: Kyle Kashuv.

Kashuv, who survived the same massacre as Hogg, Kasky, and González, has emerged as a staunch supporter for the Second Amendment. But what’s so remarkable about this particular student is that he goes beyond partisan activism.

But despite with willingness of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to hear Kashuv out, the media has been unable to grant him the same respect. And often times, they’ve gone out of their way to make that obvious.

Twitter organized a live-stream Q&A session with six students of Stoneman Douglas, all who share a similar stance in the gun debate. Conservatives quickly noticed the lack of ideological diversity since Kashuv was not invited. And after coming under fire, Twitter announced that it was doing a separate live-stream session with Kashuv and Twitter Founder/CEO Jack Dorsey was set to meet with him to discuss his ReachOut app. – READ MORE

