Craigslist Removes ‘Personals’ Section After Congress Passes Sex Trafficking Bill

As The New York Times reports, “While many people used the site to find relationships — one of the discontinued categories is ‘strictly platonic’ — it was no secret that some postings were thinly veiled solicitations for prostitution, despite the site’s efforts to fight overt solicitations for money.”

… websites that promote and facilitate prostitution have been reckless in allowing the sale of sex trafficking victims and have done nothing to prevent the trafficking of children and victims of force, fraud, and coercion … whoever uses or operates a facility or means of interstate or foreign commerce or attempts to do so with the intent to promote or facilitate the prostitution of another person shall be fined under this title, imprisoned for not more than 10 years, or both. … Whoever uses or operates a facility or means of interstate or foreign commerce with the intent to promote or facilitate the prostitution of another person and promotes or facilitates the prostitution of 5 or more persons or acts in reckless disregard of the fact that such conduct contributed to sex trafficking, in violation of 1591(a) shall be fined under this title, imprisoned for not more than 25 years, or both.

Anyone clicking on the personals section of Craigslist will now receive a message redirecting them to a short statement which reads in part, “Congress just passed HR 1865, “FOSTA”, seeking to subject websites to criminal and civil liability when third parties (users) misuse online personals unlawfully. Any tool or service can be misused. We can’t take such risk without jeopardizing all our other services, so we are regretfully taking craigslist personals offline.” – READ MORE

