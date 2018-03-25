Chuck Schumer Declares Victory on Omnibus: ‘We’re Able to Accomplish More in the Minority’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared victory on the omnibus spending bill Thursday, saying, “We’re able to accomplish more in the minority.”

Schumer said, “It’s a funny thing. In a certain sense, we’re able to accomplish more in the minority than we were when we had the presidency or even were in the majority.”

The Senate Minority Leader continued, “At the end of the day, as the minority party, we feel good about being able to succeed in so many ways. We don’t have the House, we don’t have the Senate, we don’t have the presidency, but we produced a darn good bill for the priorities we have believed in.”

Sen. Schumer also touted the inclusion of the Gateway bridge project in the omnibus, as well as increased funding for the National Institute of Health (NIH).

