The Media Can’t Quit Trump: Nearly 40% Of All Stories About Joe Biden Mention Donald Trump

Although he’s been out of office for 126 days, the legacy media cannot stop talking about former President Donald Trump.

Even as Joe Biden’s presidency began to hit its legislative stride, the media still mentioned the name of the 45th president in about four out of every 10 news stories written about the Biden administration.

The Pew Research Center analyzed all the media coverage of President Joe Biden’s first 60 days, which ended March 21, including left-leaning, right-leaning, and “mixed audience” news outlets and found that Donald Trump cropped up in media reports across the board. Trump’s dominance of Biden’s news cycle ran from the first day until the last day of the study, Pew found.

Trump figured into 72% of all stories the first week of the Biden presidency, and as many as half of all stories for the first six weeks of the newly inaugurated Biden administration.

Even as the media focused on the COVID-19 "stimulus" bill, and Biden blasted Texas and Mississippi's "neanderthal thinking" for lifting their mask mandates during the seventh week of his presidency, the media dragged former President Trump into 30% of all stories about his successor.

