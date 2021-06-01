California café charges patrons $5 if they wear a mask or for ‘bragging’ about COVID vaccine

A café in Mendocino, Calif. is charging patrons a $5 fee if they are caught wearing a mask or “bragging” about their coronavirus vaccine.

“$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK,” a sign posted in the window of Fiddleheads Café reads. In the fine print below the sign says that any customer “caught bragging” will also have to pay the penalty.

Fiddleheads’ owner, Chris Castleman told Fox News the proceeds from the fee are going to “charities that have been overwhelmed by collateral damage of the government lockdowns,” that deal with domestic abuse, suicide and poverty.

“I’ve been asked this entire time to put on a mask and that that’s not a large request, all I’m asking is a $5 donation to charity and I don’t think that’s too much,” he said.

Castleman said some people are “more than willing” to pay the fee once they learn it’s going to charity, and about 100 have done so. “Some people are really upset by it. You can see outside they were about to come in and they see the sign and they turn away,” he added.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said that vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask in most indoor settings, but Fiddleheads is defying California’s state mask mandate. “They’ve been on us for the past year,” Castleman said of the local government. Last June, Castleman closed up shop rather than require his employees to wear a mask, after he was hit with a $10,000 fine. But recently, he said he’s mostly just been sent notices, and “found a way to come into compliance.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --