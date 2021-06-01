Kamala Harris Asks U.S. Corporations to Create Jobs — in Central America

Vice President Kamala Harris is asking multinational corporations in the United States to create jobs in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador as part of her plan to “address the root causes” of a massive wave of illegal immigration spurred by the Biden administration’s non-enforcement agenda.

During a meeting with corporate CEOs from Chobabi, Microsoft, Nespresso, Mastercard, and others, Harris urged the executives to create jobs in Central America. The Biden administration believes corporate investment in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador will reduce illegal immigration.

“Today, we are launching our call to action for businesses to invest in the Northern Triangle and that is one of the specific reasons that I’ve asked these business leaders to join us today,” Harris said. This focus includes … everything from digital inclusion to workforce development.”

I believe that the businesses, and particularly our private business sector, have a very significant role to play as we all know in creating jobs and promoting economic opportunity and in long-term development,” Harris continued. “I am proud that we have companies already in the United States who have committed to act.” – READ MORE

