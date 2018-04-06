‘The Main Thing I Regret Is Apologizing,’ Says Pro-Anthem Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair About His ‘Inmates Running The Prison’ Comment

In the midst of the NFL’s Anthem-kneeling controversy last October, ESPN The Magazine reported that Houston Texans owner Bob McNair said during a league-wide owners meeting, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

Condemnation was swift. Most Texans players kneeled during the subsequent game’s National Anthem in protest of McNair, two players left practice, and then-Texan Duane Brown sharply criticized McNair in public.

“I regret that I used that expression,” McNair said at the time. “I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally. I would never characterize our players or our league that way.”

Now, it turns out that what McNair most regrets is issuing an apology in the first place.

“The main thing I regret is apologizing,” McNair told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Friday. “I really didn’t have anything to apologize for.”

He said the “inmates” he was referring to in the October meeting were league executives who had too much control over key business decisions. – READ MORE

