Hillary Clinton says US in middle of ‘war on truth, facts and reason’

Hillary Clinton said Wednesday night that the U.S. is “witnessing an all-out attack on core values of democracy,” in what appeared to be the latest in a series of criticisms of the Trump administration.

The former Democratic presidential candidate was giving closing remarks at the annual Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards in Washington, D.C. The awards honor women leaders in human rights, economic empowerment for women or political reform.

Though Clinton did not mention Trump or specifically reference his administration, she lamented, “we’re seeing a retreat from the commitment to embrace women’s advancement as an objective of U.S. foreign policy.”

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that at the same time, we are witnessing an all-out attack on core values of democracy: free speech and the rule of law,” Clinton went on. “A war on truth, facts and reason. So women’s voices have always been vital, but never more so than right now.” – READ MORE

