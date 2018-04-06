Trump Can’t Even Hold A Classified National Security Council Meeting Without Details Leaking To The Media

As much of the national security establishment pushes back against President Donald Trump’s calls for a swift withdrawal from Syria, officials are again leaking details of the president’s classified meetings to the media.

Trump has yet to publicly order the withdrawal of the roughly 2,000 American troops in Syria, but he has made his intentions clear. “I want to get out,” he said at a press conference Tuesday, adding, “I want to bring our troops back home. I want to start rebuilding our nation.” But as the president, who was elected by a population that overwhelmingly opposes greater involvement in the region, demands withdrawal, the bureaucracy is fighting to stay in Syria and apparently leaking like a sieve.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford argued that leaving Syria early might create a power vacuum in which Russia, Turkey, and Iran could pursue their own interests at the expense of America’s national interests, an administration official told CNN. These three countries are presently meeting in Ankara to plan Syria’s future.

Since the start of his presidency, Trump has faced difficulties plugging leaks from those officials deeply opposed to the full implementation of his domestic affairs and foreign policy agenda. – READ MORE

