The List: Republican Senators Demanding Trump End Border Enforcement

Thirteen Republican Senators Are Demanding President Trump Halt Immigration Enforcement At The United States-mexico Border Until They Can Pass Legislation Closing A Legal Loophole, Perhaps Leaving The Border Open For Years.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT)

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN)

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN)

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR)

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV)

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

The plan would spur a completely open border until the Republican-controlled Congress passes legislation that allows children to be detained with the border-crossing adults that they arrived in the U.S. with.

“We, therefore, ask you to halt implementation of the Department’s zero tolerance policy while Congress works out a solution that enables faster processing of individuals who enter our country illegally without requiring the forced, inhumane separation of children from their parents,” the letter signed by the 13 Republican Senators states. “We believe a reasonable path forward can be found that accommodates the need to enforce our laws while holding true to other, equally essential values.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1