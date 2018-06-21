Of Course: The Anti-Cop Activist Doxxing ICE Agents Is A Professor At NYU

A member of Antifa who created a massive database of personal information on 1,500 Immigrations and Customs Enforcement employees using their LinkedIn profiles, is an adjunct professor at New York University, The Daily Caller reports.

Sam Lavigne is a self-described “artist and educator” “whose work deals with data, surveillance, cops, natural language processing, and automation,” and whose resume includes teaching stints at a number of prominent schools, including NYU, The New School, and Columbia.

Wednesday, Lavigne revealed himself to be an anti-law enforcement activist (and possibly a member of the domestic terrorist group, Antifa) and, using social media, spread a searchable database populated with the personal information of 1,595 ICE employees, skimmed off their LinkedIn profiles. Lavigne sent the database out to his 3,000 followers and then sought out prominent critics of the Administration’s family separation policies — including Peter Fonda, who encouraged violence against members of the Trump family — to spread his discovery.

Antifa’s official social media presence eventually picked up the database and spread it to their networks. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1