NPR Hammered Online For Dishonest Immigration Tweet; Former WH Press Sec Joins In

On Tuesday, Ari Fleischer, former White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush, participated in the new favorite pastime of all “former” everythings everywhere: trolling political, ideological or personal foes on Twitter. His target: National Public Radio, which presents itself as a source of unbiased, informative reporting and analysis, but increasingly just can’t help but let its leftward political leanings show.

On the policy of separating immigrant families, here's what we know regarding:

-What happens when families are separated?

-Where do the children go?

-Can parents who're prosecuted be reunited with their kids?

-What was the policy under President Obama?https://t.co/o4O041yYDH — NPR (@NPR) June 19, 2018

This headline is missing the word “illegal” in front of the word “immigrant”. I’m sure it was just an oversight. https://t.co/rbosXh0NRc — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 19, 2018

Fleischer wasn’t the only one who noticed the glaring omission. In fact, the response to NPR’s tweet online was overwhelmingly negative. – READ MORE

