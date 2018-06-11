Politics World
The last person we want to hear weigh in on the U.S. and Canada is James Comey
Everyone (but particularly a fired former FBI director) senses a need to weigh in on everything these days.
Our national security relationship with Canada is vital and saves American lives. It was built over generations and is bigger than any person or dispute. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/TTOPUf2kjB
— James Comey (@Comey) June 10, 2018
Behold, James Comey’s highly anticipated commentary about President Trump’s interaction with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the state of relations between the U.S. and Canada.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
twitchy.com