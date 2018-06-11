James Woods uses Bill Maher to DROPKICK Democrats and it’s MERCILESS

And we thought Nancy Pelosi was the gift that keeps on giving to the Republican Party.

Thanks, Bill Maher for reminding us why Trump won in 2016 and why he’ll win again in 2020.

Really? Ok, that’s incredibly sh*tty. Forget that unemployment is at an all-time low, Americans have more of their OWN MONEY in their pockets, that jobs Obama said wouldn’t come back ARE COMING BACK … no no. Since Bill hates Trump he wants all of that to go away. – READ MORE

