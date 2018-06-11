NBC News: Allergy season linked to climate change, of course

Once you’ve seen climate change blamed for everything from earthquakes to the creation of ISIS you’ve really seen it all.

"Allergy explosion" across much of the country linked to climate change https://t.co/p1AEWOWKeG — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 9, 2018

NBC News reports: Warmer, wetter winters may be one reason why. Rising temperatures, changes in worldwide weather patterns and increasing airborne pollen levels for a longer period of time can even affect the healthy; for those with a family history of allergies, the result is a more intense allergic reaction, according to a recently released report by the academy. – READ MORE

