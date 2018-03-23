True Pundit

Politics

The Jumpsuit Ivanka Wore To The WH Will Leave Her Critics Green With Envy (PHOTOS)

Posted on by
Share:

Ivanka Trump turned heads Thursday when she showed up to the Generation Next Summit at the White House in a striking green jumpsuit.

The first daughter showed off her style in the sleeveless jump suit that she paired with a long sleeve black turtleneck. – READ MORE (MORE PHOTOS)

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

 

The Jumpsuit Ivanka Wore To The WH Will Leave Her Critics Green With Envy [PHOTOS]
The Jumpsuit Ivanka Wore To The WH Will Leave Her Critics Green With Envy [PHOTOS]

Ivanka Trump turned heads Thursday when she showed up to the Generation Next Summit at the White House in a striking green jumpsuit. The first daughter showed off her style in the sleeveless jump suit
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: