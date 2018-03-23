Politics
Hillary Broke a Humiliating Record That No One’s Talking About
Forbes journalist Josh Jordan just pointed out an amazing fact that has been widely ignored by the mainstream media. Based on widely-respected Gallup polling, Hillary is the only candidate known to have dropped in likability after losing an election.
“How unpopular is Hillary Clinton? She was tied for the lowest favorable rating of any presidential candidate heading into the election, and dropped another point after losing,” Jordan posted on Twitter, along with a chart from Gallup confirming this fact.
“She’s the only losing candidate to actually drop post-election … and she was already historically low,” he pointed out. – READ MORE
