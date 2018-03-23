Hillary Broke a Humiliating Record That No One’s Talking About

Forbes journalist Josh Jordan just pointed out an amazing fact that has been widely ignored by the mainstream media. Based on widely-respected Gallup polling, Hillary is the only candidate known to have dropped in likability after losing an election.

“How unpopular is Hillary Clinton? She was tied for the lowest favorable rating of any presidential candidate heading into the election, and dropped another point after losing,” Jordan posted on Twitter, along with a chart from Gallup confirming this fact.

“She’s the only losing candidate to actually drop post-election … and she was already historically low,” he pointed out. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1