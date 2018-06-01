True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

The Internet Is Having A Meltdown Over This New York Post Cover Involving Trump And Kim Kardashian

Posted on by
Share:

In case you have been blissfully living under a rock for the past 24 hours, Kim Kardashian left her cushy existence in Calabasas, Calif., to make the long and dangerous trek to Washington, D.C.

While there, the reality TV star met with President Trump and Jared Kushner to talk prison reform. More specifically, Kim was advocating for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, who was convicted in 1996 for drug conspiracy and money laundering.

Although Kim Kardashian is frequently photographed in thongs and this really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone, Twitter erupted into chaos.

Some saw it the headline as a form of sexism, while others simply saw the humor in it all.. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

The Internet Is Having A Meltdown Over This New York Post Cover Involving Trump And Kim Kardashian
The Internet Is Having A Meltdown Over This New York Post Cover Involving Trump And Kim Kardashian

They must have forgotten how Kim got famous

smokeroom.com smokeroom.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: