The Internet Is Having A Meltdown Over This New York Post Cover Involving Trump And Kim Kardashian

In case you have been blissfully living under a rock for the past 24 hours, Kim Kardashian left her cushy existence in Calabasas, Calif., to make the long and dangerous trek to Washington, D.C.

While there, the reality TV star met with President Trump and Jared Kushner to talk prison reform. More specifically, Kim was advocating for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, who was convicted in 1996 for drug conspiracy and money laundering.

Tomorrow's cover: Kim Kardashian visits the White House to discuss prison reform with President Trump https://t.co/1N3bNkVmK7 pic.twitter.com/yPaL93Tyhe — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2018

Although Kim Kardashian is frequently photographed in thongs and this really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone, Twitter erupted into chaos.

Disgusting headline, @nypost. @KimKardashian was meeting with President Trump about a critical issue and you lead with her ass? This is unacceptable sexism. No woman deserves this. Thank you for using your platform to raise awareness for the issue of prison reform, Kim. https://t.co/P43Vq2mPLR — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 31, 2018

woman uses her considerable celebrity influence to talk directly to the president about important and vital prison reform@nypost: yeah but did you see her bum???https://t.co/RpzjFHEnLl — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) May 30, 2018

This seems very mean spirited against someone who was just trying to advocate for criminal justice reform https://t.co/Cr7hG5iOAX — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 30, 2018

Some saw it the headline as a form of sexism, while others simply saw the humor in it all.. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1