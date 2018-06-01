Tech Bias? Google Describes the California GOP as ‘Nazism’

Google’s search engine occasionally displays basic information about a search, when the searched entity is prominent. It’s a helpful feature that offers quick access to knowledge, but a key Republican in California just revealed a result for “California Republican Party” that is concerning.

According to a screenshot posted by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the search engine ties the California Republican Party to “Nazism.”

The summary correctly described other aspects of the state party, like its founding, leadership, and headquarters. But the insertion of Nazism into its ideology crossed a line for McCarthy. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1