Tech Bias? Google Describes the California GOP as ‘Nazism’
Google’s search engine occasionally displays basic information about a search, when the searched entity is prominent. It’s a helpful feature that offers quick access to knowledge, but a key Republican in California just revealed a result for “California Republican Party” that is concerning.
According to a screenshot posted by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the search engine ties the California Republican Party to “Nazism.”
Dear @Google,
This is a disgrace ⬇️ #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/8EZhtOLcOD
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 31, 2018
The summary correctly described other aspects of the state party, like its founding, leadership, and headquarters. But the insertion of Nazism into its ideology crossed a line for McCarthy. – READ MORE
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on the tech giant and search engine to correct its "bias."