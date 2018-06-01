Facebook’s Own Shareholders Grill Zuckerberg over Conservative Censorship at Annual Meeting

For years, Facebook has faced allegations that it suppressed news from conservative outlets. Then, in mid-March, an analysis conducted by The Western Journal revealed that Facebook’s much-publicized demotion of publishers’ content in users’ news feeds negatively impacted conservative-leaning publishers significantly more than liberal-leaning outlets.

Needless to say, shareholders were going to have a lot of questions on Thursday for Zuckerberg and the company’s other higher-ups.

Though the meeting was closed to the public, a report from Business Insider suggests Zuckerberg did indeed face questions about a variety of issues, including his company’s alleged censorship of conservatives.

“Shareholders peppered Zuckerberg and his fellow executives and board members with questions about their ability and commitment to identify and delete fake accounts and abusive posts, the lack of diversity among Facebook’s executive ranks, and the alleged censorship of conservative voices on its social-networking service,” Business Insider reported.

It’s not clear exactly how Zuckerberg responded to these questions, particularly the ones about censorship of conservatives, but it seems that in a lot of ways, he ignored his shareholders’ concerns. – READ MORE

