THE GOOGLE TAPE: Employees Applauded Company for Taking ‘Bold Stance’ Against China

During The Google Company Meeting Which Took Place Just After Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential Campaign Defeat, Employees Applauded A Fellow Employee Who Thanked Company Executives For Taking A “very Bold Stance” Against China In 2010, Which Hedescribed As One Of The “greatest Things” The Company Had Ever Done.

Ironically, under two years later, it was revealed that Google has been working on a censored search engine for China in cooperation with the Chinese government.

According to reports, the search engine, which has been in development since Spring 2017, “will blacklist access to certain websites and restrict search terms related to human rights, democracy, religion, and peaceful protest.”

Employees working on the project were also ordered by Google to “keep quiet about it,” and “deflect questions,”– READ MORE