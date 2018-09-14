Man reportedly urinates on US flags he ripped from ground at veterans cemetery: ‘I was outraged’

Police are on the hunt for a man accused of urinating on American flags that he and a woman allegedly tore from the ground at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Somerville, Massachusetts, WBZ-TV reported.

The incident reportedly took place Monday, WHDH noted — and George Gatteny said he witnessed the act.

Sitting in traffic, Gatteny told WBZ he saw the 20-something pair walk into the cemetery and rip four miniature flags from the ground, after which the man took the flags behind a monument.

"At that point I was outraged," Gatteny told the station. "I couldn't believe what I was seeing."