The First Lady Spruces up the White House With the ‘Most Historically Accurate Design’ Ahead of State Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump has revealed a facelift to some of the rooms of the White House ahead of President Donald Trump’s second state dinner held there.

The touch-up comes as the president and first lady prepare for a state dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, on Friday.

The association’s president, Stewart McLaurin, said that the wallpaper, which is fabric, in the Red Room was “so faded it was almost pink” due to the sunlight over time, therefore the restoration “really, really needed to be done.”

“What was done most recently for this wonderful restoration that we have undertaken with the White House is the research back to the original orders that were placed by Monroe to the factory, to the cabinet maker in Paris, where they are specifically described by design … And so, what you see on this new design that’s currently in the Blue Room today is that to the best that we can determine, the most historically accurate design as you would have seen on that crimson furniture that James Monroe brought over.”

The first lady said in May, “Our family is grateful to live in this true symbol of our nation’s history, but we are even more honored to play a part in restoring and enhancing our country’s sacred landmark.” – READ MORE