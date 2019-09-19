Hordes of teens pledge to not have children in order to combat climate change

Hundreds of Canadian teens have banded together to insist that they will not have children until the Canadian government stops climate change.

Emma Lim, an 18-year-old student at McGill University in Montreal, kicked off the movement with her own pledge to avoid having children until the Canadian government comes up with what they consider to be a realistic plan to stop climate change.

Lim kicked off the movement on Parliament Hill on Monday. The movement, titled #NoFutureNoChildren, invites all Canadian people to participate.

“Our government isn’t doing enough,” Lim complained on CBC Montreal’s “Daybreak Tuesday.” She insisted that any actions thus far are “nowhere near the action needed.” She insisted that the movement breaks her heart, because she really does want to have children.

“I am giving up my chance of having a family because I will only have children if I know I can keep them safe,” she wrote on the pledge website. “It breaks my heart, but I created this pledge because I know I am not alone.” – READ MORE