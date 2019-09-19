Undercover video shows traffickers selling young teen girls for sex

*Warning*

A recently posted video is casting a spotlight on the child sex trafficking trade worldwide, with former special agent Tim Ballard going undercover to expose exactly how the deals are done.

Ballard, a former special agent with the Central Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, founded the nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad to expose child sex trafficking, and a video posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Thursday does exactly that.

“This is the hardest part to watch,” Ballard tweeted with the video. “This is the ugly truth. (Posting the bust tomorrow) #endhumantrafficking #ourrescue”

The footage, clipped from documentary movie The Abolitionists, features Ballard undercover in a foreign country, where he discussed the purchase of young teen girls for sex with a trafficker eager to cash in on their innocence. – READ MORE