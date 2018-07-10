The federal government has notified South Texas residents of impending land surveys for border wall

South Texas landowners have received requests from the federal government to survey their land for potential border wall construction, and KENS-TV reported that some residents say they have even received offers to sell.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told KENS that, according to Customs and Border Protection, more than 200 requests for land surveys have been sent to residents in Starr and Hidalgo counties.

“I walk out the back door and what I’m going to see is a 30-foot fence,” said Mayor Noel Escobar of Escobares.

Over the past few months, the government has been surveying and requesting permission to survey land in South Texas towns for the border wall that represents one of President Donald Trump’s most significant campaign promises. – READ MORE

New York magazine recently published a piece supporting President Donald Trump’s border wall — and the article did not have a dateline of April 1.

Yes, it’s true — an Op-Ed piece by a fierce Trump critic in the liberal publication has urged Democrats to support the building of a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Andrew Sullivan wrote last month that allowing construction of a wall is probably the first step in alleviating the crush of families trying to enter the U.S. illegally and how to handle them after being detained.

Admittedly, Sullivan does not believe a wall will truly work to stop illegal immigration. But he does believe that Democrats giving in to the biggest item Trump promised voters on the first day of his presidential campaign is a necessary first step of trying to fix what’s causing the current border crisis.

Sullivan said allowing Trump to build the wall will not only allow Democrats to win some points with the middle class, it will also allow Democrats to negotiate for real immigration reform.

“So give him his f—g wall. He won the election. He is owed this,” Sullivan said. “It may never be completed; it may not work, as hoped. But it is now the only way to reassure a critical mass of Americans that mass immigration is under control, and the only way to make any progress under this president. And until the white working and middle classes are reassured, we (Democrats) will get nowhere. – READ MORE

