Lindsey Graham: ‘Trump Could Nominate George Washington or John Marshall’ and Democrats Would Still Try to Block Them (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump will reveal his nominee for the Supreme Court on Monday night, but some believe that the Democratic Party will never be supportive regardless of his pick.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) spoke out about this concern on the air with Fox News on Sunday. He claimed that due to how dysfunctional the two parties were, it is unlikely that many Democrats would support a Trump nominee.

.@LindseyGrahamSC: "Here's the truth. Donald Trump could nominate George Washington or John Marshall and they couldn't get through. It may be a handful of Democrats will vote for a Trump pick because they have to politically. I've never seen at this dysfunctional." #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/Pmu0zB3tWd — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 8, 2018

“Maybe a handful of Democrats will vote for a Trump pick because they have to politically,” Graham said. “I’ve never seen it this dysfunctional. There’s nobody that President Trump could nominate from a conservative vent that will get many Democratic votes.” – READ MORE

Here are five things you should know about Kavanaugh as he heads into the confirmation process.

He worked on the investigation that led to President Clinton’s impeachment: Kavanaugh co-wrote independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s report in the 1990s. He laid out the legal framework supporting Clinton’s impeachment for his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton could have been impeached for misleading the public and lying to staff members, Kavanaugh argued then, according to The New York Times. However, he later wrote that he thought presidents shouldn’t have to deal with criminal investigations or civil lawsuits while in office.

It’s unclear how Kavanaugh would rule on abortion: Kavanaugh has never directly ruled on abortion as a judge, so it’s unclear how he would decide the subject. He did, however, dissent recently on an appeals court decision that allowed a pregnant teenaged illegal immigrant who was in federal custody to have an abortion. Additionally, the nominee has not publicly said whether he’d favor overturning Roe v. Wade.

He has close ties to the Bush family: Kavanaugh was nominated to the federal appeals court by former President George W. Bush, who said he selected Kavanaugh “because of the force of his mind, the breadth of his experience and the strength of his character.”

