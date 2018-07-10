Pelosi Trashes ‘Inconsequential’ Democrats Who Want New Leadership: ‘They Don’t Have a Following in Our Caucus’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) called two Democrats who’ve called for her ouster from party leadership “inconsequential,” saying they don’t have a following in the caucus.

“Let’s look ahead to the speaker contest that would follow the election,” Rolling Stonereporter Tim Dickinson asked Pelosi. “What do you make of the Tim Ryans or Seth Moultons who’ve called for a new generation of leadership–”

“Inconsequential. They don’t have a following in our caucus. None,” Pelosi said.

Dickinson asked Pelosi if their overtures against her were “frustrated ambition.”

“I don’t know,” she said. “I think there are lots of people who have worked very hard, and are more in line for what will happen one of these times. But they’re not to be considered [among] who those people would be. I mean, there are people who work very hard to win the elections, who have been in legislative battles. People who paid their dues. Not to put anybody down. Anybody is consequential.” – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Told Rolling Stone In An Interview Published Sunday That The Fate Of Civilization Is At Risk In The 2018 Midterm Elections, Signaling Democrats’ Desperation To Win A Major Election.

Rolling Stone asked Pelosi how the Democrats are going to determine which district races to make a priority and pour money into, and the House minority leader responded that the election is a must win for Democrats because “civilization” depends on it.

“Civilization as we know it today is at risk in this election. We have to win,” Pelosi responded. “We have to win.”

“If the election were today–no question we would win,” Pelosi said. “But you have to be aware of the undercurrents. Because you don’t know what can come along–and what comes along eclipses what you’re doing.” – READ MORE

